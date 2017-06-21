Dimension Data brings expanded Cisco Meraki offering to Ireland

Dimension Data has extended its Cisco Meraki to the Irish market. This includes support via its Uptime Support Service and a new managed service for Cisco Meraki’s networking and security devices, which covers all wireless, switching, routing, and security technologies.

Dimension Data’s Meraki customers will gain access to Dimension Data’s Uptime Support Service. Clients in enterprise and SMBs will be have a range of response time based support and managed services.

“Dimension Data Ireland has experienced rapid recent growth, due in no small part to our growing position as one of the biggest Cisco partners in Ireland. There is heightened market demand for Cisco Meraki’s innovative solutions, and we are pleased to be one of the first providers in Ireland to offer support and managed services to organisations seeking to take advantage of the latest and best networking and security technologies,” said Stephen Kelly, country manager, Dimension Data Ireland.

Jan Willem Dees, director of digital infrastructure at Dimension Data, said: “Dimension Data has a 25-year history of partnering with Cisco and delivering leading-edge technology solutions around the world. Now Cisco Meraki is offering a game-changing platform, and once again Dimension Data continues to ensure we are out in front providing the market-leading support and services our clients expect.

“We are now able to offer all clients – from small/medium businesses to large enterprises – Cisco Meraki networking and security solutions in Ireland. Clients can now come to Dimension Data for the plan, build and support on their Cisco Meraki platform. Dimension Data has a 2017 roadmap to extend our Cisco Meraki services offering beyond networking and security to include programmable networks, unified communications, and video.”

Todd Nightingale, senior vice president and general manager, Cisco Meraki, said: “The Cisco Meraki portfolio is designed to simplify technology. With Dimension Data’s full suite of managed services and support capabilities, customers in Ireland can rely on the combination of Cisco Meraki and Dimension Data to get the most out of their IT investments.”

TechCentral Reporters