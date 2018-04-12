Digital transformation pays dividends

Survey finds competitiveness and time to market advantages for transformed organisations

While some have said it is a mere buzz-term, Dell EMC has released a survey report that found organisations that have achieved digital transformation (DX) maturity are more than 20 times more likely to get new products and services to market before rivals.

The survey of more than 4,000 IT decision makers globally, also found that 96% of respondents have DX initiatives underway, with 81% acknowledging that their organisation’s competitiveness depends on such efforts. The majority of respondents (84%) with mature DX initiatives underway said they were in a strong or very strong position to compete and succeed.

Strong position

Transformed organisations, says the report, are two and half times more likely to believe they are in a strong position to compete and succeed in their markets over the next few years. These organisations are also eighteen times more likely to make better and faster data-driven decisions than the competition, while being twice as likely to exceed their revenue goals.

“Data is the new competitive edge – yet it’s become highly distributed across the edge, the core data centre and cloud. Organisations realise they have to move quickly to turn that data into business intelligence – requiring an end-to-end IT infrastructure that can manage, analyse, store and protect data everywhere it lives,” said Aisling Keegan, vice-president and general manager, Dell EMC Ireland. “We’re in the business of better business outcomes, giving our customers the ability to make that end-to-end strategy a reality, driving disruptive innovation without the fear of being disrupted themselves.”

The “ESG 2018 IT Transformation Maturity Study” follows the study commissioned by Dell EMC in 2017 on IT transformation maturity, and was designed, the company says, to provide insight into the state of IT transformation, the business benefits fully transformed companies experience, and the role critical technologies play.

Maturity model

The ESG employed a research-based, data-driven maturity model to identify different stages of IT transformation progress and determine the degree to which global organisations have achieved those different stages, based on their responses to questions about their organisations’ adoption of modernised data centre technologies, automated IT processes and transformed organisational dynamics.

The survey’s participants and their organisations were segmented into IT transformation maturity stages, as previously

Stage 1 – Legacy (6%): Falls short on many – if not all – of the dimensions of IT Transformation in the ESG study

Falls short on many – if not all – of the dimensions of IT Transformation in the ESG study Stage 2 – Emerging (45%): Showing progress in IT Transformation but having minimal deployment of modern data centre technologies

Showing progress in IT Transformation but having minimal deployment of modern data centre technologies Stage 3 – Evolving (43%): Showing commitment to IT Transformation and having a moderate deployment of modern data centre technologies and IT delivery methods

Showing commitment to IT Transformation and having a moderate deployment of modern data centre technologies and IT delivery methods Stage 4 – Transformed (6%): Furthest along in IT Transformation initiatives

Major enabler

“Companies today need to be agile to stay competitive and drive growth, and IT Transformation can be a major enabler of that,” said John McKnight, vice president of Research, Enterprise Strategy Group. “It’s clear that IT Transformation is increasingly resonating with companies and that senior executives recognize how IT Transformation is pivotal to overall business strategy and competitiveness. While achieving transformation can be a major endeavour, our research shows ‘Transformed’ companies experience real business results, including being more likely to be ahead of the competition in bringing new products and services to market, making better, faster data-driven decisions than their competition, and exceeding their revenue goals.”

The report found that IT transformation maturity can accelerate innovation, drive growth, increase IT efficiency and reduce cost. It states that transformed organisations are able to reallocate 17% more of their IT budget toward innovation. These organisations are able to complete three times more IT projects ahead of schedule and are 10 times more likely to deploy the majority of their applications ahead of schedule.

Transformed organisations also report that they complete 14% more IT projects under budget and spend 31% less on business-critical applications.

