Digital Hub annual report says more than 700 employed at Liberties campus

Cluster looks to expand urban footprint in 2017

The Digital Hub Development Agency has highlighted its strong performance in 2016, with the Digital Hub campus now on track to have more than 100 digital media, technology and Internet businesses operate out of its space in Dublin’s Liberties.

According to its report for 2016 almost 725 people are directly employed within what has become Ireland’s largest and most established cluster of technology, digital media and Internet companies.

Some 28 new companies moved into the Digital Hub over the past 12 months, evenly split between indigenous and foreign direct investment businesses.

“2017 is shaping up to be a fruitful year for the Digital Hub,” said Fiach Mac Conghail, newly appointed chief executive officer.

“We have a great pipeline of ambitious companies looking to join the vibrant digital community we are developing here. Our mix of companies within the cluster is always changing. We are putting a renewed focus into revitalising the cluster dynamic to ensure more companies can really reap the benefits from being part of our wider digital community.

“The renewal and regeneration of vacant sites under our ownership in the Liberties area continues to be a priority for us and will play a key role in funding the future growth of our enterprise cluster. We look forward to strengthening our working partnerships and in particular our relationships within the local community in order to enhance Dublin 8’s reputation as a great place to live and work.”

TechCentral Reporters