Digicom tackles working conditons at Eurofound with MPS solution

Initial contract worth €100k

Print and audio visual technology specialist Digicom it has deployed a new managed print service (MPS) for Eurofound. The new service, using Ricoh hardware, will help the EU agency to cut print costs by a third, while also boosting staff productivity, document security and more sustainable printing. The initial contract is valued at €100,000, with potential to grow this to €200,000 at renewal.

As well as reducing print costs, the deal has helped Eurofound reduce its print fleet by more than 80%. This, in turn, has led to a cut in the amount of time spent troubleshooting problems with aging hardware.

Headquartered in Loughlinstown, the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions gathers social and work-related policy research and information. It was established in 1975 to contribute to the planning and design of better living and working conditions in Europe.

Linda Byrne, ICT assistant and technical support, Eurofound, said: “The print solution from Digicom and Ricoh is very important for Eurofound for a number of reasons, but especially because of availability and reliability. It is much better and efficient for staff and it’s much easier to manage. Constant calls about problems have almost disappeared and the service is now available instantly whenever and wherever people need it.”

Greg Clarke, managing director, Digicom, said: “Eurofound plays a crucial role in providing information, advice and expertise on living and working conditions, industrial change and managing change in Europe. As part of this, it places a very high value on the quality and accessibility of its reports and documentation. Eurofound sought a managed print partner that could transform its print and document management processes.”

TechCentral Reporters