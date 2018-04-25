DIFE, The Mill encourage young entrepreneurs with facilities competition

Drogheda Institute of Further Education (DIFE) and The Mill Enterprise Hub have teamed up to support two students who are passionate about developing a business idea. DIFE students have an opportunity to win three months free hotdesk at The Mill, and additional mentoring support, by completing a short application outlining their potential business.

“This is a great opportunity for students to find out what it’s really like to be an entrepreneur and get a practical, hands-on taste of real life business in an inspiring entrepreneurial environment,” said Breanndan Casey, manager at The Mill.

“The Mill currently has 30 companies employing circa 80 people. The winners will avail of a hotdesk, access to meeting rooms, high speed broadband, and support from The Mill Board”

Barbara Cooney, Deputy Principal, DIFE, said: “We offer almost 40 courses in a wide variety of disciplines, all of which are fully accredited by QQI and all relevant professional examining bodies. Our diverse courses range across the following faculties: Art, Design & Technology, Business Humanities & IT, Sports, Leisure & Tourism, Community & Health Care, [and] Applied Science. These courses can offer an ideal stepping stone to self-employment, and we’re delighted to work with The Mill on this initiative. The benefits to students include an ideal way to build their business network; develop their social skills, step out of their comfort zone, work on self-motivation commitment and reliability, and attend free networking events”.

The Mill will also put students in contact with business partners such as Louth Local Enterprise Office and Drogheda Chamber of Commerce.

For more details visit http://themilldrogheda.ie.

TechCentral Reporters