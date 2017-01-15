Dictionary .NET 8.5.612
15 January 2017 | 0
Download Links:
Our Rating: 3.5
|Date:
|15-01-2017
|Award:
|None
|License:
|Freeware
|Developer:
|fish
|Operating Systems:
|Windows 7 (32 bit)
Windows 7 (64 bit)
Windows 8
Windows Vista (32 bit)
Windows Vista (64 bit)
Windows XP
|File Size:
|505.00 KB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|Under a minute
|Languages:
|English
|Twitter:
|Click Here
|RSS:
|Click Here
There must be numerous occasions when you have needed to look up a word because you don’t know its meaning. If you encounter an unfamiliar word on a web site, it is easy enough to highlight the word in question and perform a search for it. But if you are writing a letter and need to check exactly which word you should use in a sentence, it can be cumbersome to switch to your web browser to look it up in an online dictionary.
In these circumstances, Dictionary .NET may be just what you have been looking for. This is, as you’ve probably guessed, a dictionary tool that is always available. It sits in the system tray and can be called up with a single click, so you don’t need to worry about switching to a web browser and opening a new tab to perform a web search. There is also a useful floating icon that take the form of an analogue clock that can be positioned anywhere on your screen.
This dual purpose icon not only displays the current time – which is useful if you are working in full screen mode and do not have Windows’ clock visible – but it provides you with one-click access to the dictionary. The dictionary itself is wonderfully easy to use. Just type or paste in the word of your choice and hit enter It does not matter what language you use and there is support for 65 different tongues – this means that you are not only able to access definitions in other languages, but also perform translations.
If you are unsure how to pronounce a word, text to speech could help you out, although this may not be entirely reliable. With automatic language detection, translation of entire documents and handy options such as synonyms, and more, this is a great tool for writers and keen linguists looking to break away from their web browser – although the overall look of the app leaves a little to be desired.
Ver 8.5.612 (Full Version History):
– Upd: Removes invalid EngKoo Dictionary processing to avoid affecting processing speed (6212)
– Upd:改進(6158)快速按鍵翻譯( Quick button )選定處理問題, 以提升選定能力(6174) – Upd: Improvements (6158) Quick button Select handling problems to enhance selection (6174)
– Upd:改進啟動讀取設置檔時的例外處理(6174) – Upd: Improved exception handling when starting a read configuration file (6174)
– Upd:其他包含累計小幅更新, 修正與優化處理(6211) – Upd: Other Includes Cumulative Minor Updates, Fixes and Optimization (6211)
Subscribers 135
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers