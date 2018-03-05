Diaceutics collaboration uses AI to improve patient diagnoses, treatment

Medtech firm Diaceutics has begun a collaboration with Lenovo and Intel that uses artificial intelligence to diagnosis, treatment and outcomes by comparing patients with similar characteristics.

Using a number of biomarkers covering a variety of tumours and cancer types a machine learning system will identify similarities and patterns within the testing data and highlight what is happening within groups of patients. The organisation of this information could mean that at-risk patients can be identified, diagnosed and treated much faster.

Peter Keeling, chief executive officer, Diaceutics, said: “Artificial intelligence can make a very strong and positive impact on precision medicine and we are excited to be moving the boundaries with this highly innovative technology.

“We can now look at data in a novel way. No longer will we only be making decisions based on diagnostic data. Artificial intelligence allows us to look at the complete patient journey from initial testing and diagnosis, and on to the ultimate treatment. The result will be significantly better patient testing and likely improved patient outcomes, such as longer cancer survivorship rates.

“This collaboration is a major step in our mission to help patients, by helping them find the right precision medicine at the right time. We are using artificial intelligence to enable the world to unlock the true life changing promise of precision medicine.”

TechCentral Reporters