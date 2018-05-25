Device addiction with Smart NI’s Naomh McElhatton

The dark side of ubiquitous connectivity, and do you really need all those GDPR warning e-mails? Print Print Radio

We all joke about being ‘addicted’ to our smartphones or tablets or PCs but are we getting to the stage where we can’t actually function without being connected to the Internet 24/7?

TechConnect Live takes place at the RDS in Dublin on 30 May and Smart NI founder Naomh McElhatton will be on hand to share some of her ideas on device addiction. She sat down with Niall Kitson over Skype to tell us more.

In other news Mr Zuckerberg goes to Brussels and we ask the question ‘do we really need all those GDPR warning e-mails’?

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.