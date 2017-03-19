DevDocs 0.2.2

img3File.png

Offline API documentation for developers

Print

PrintPrint
Developer & Programming

Read More:

19 March 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Linux
Mac

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 19-03-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: EGOIST

DevDocs is an Electron-based application which enables offline documentation browsing for many web and other development technologies.

The app has support for C, C++, CoffeeScript, CSS, DOM, Git, HTML, HTTP headers and status codes, JavaScript, jQuery, Markdown, PHP, Python, React, Ruby, SVG and more (there are around 200 virtual manuals in total).

All the available documentations are listed in a left-hand sidebar. Click “Select documentation” bottom-left, check the boxes next to anything you need, click Save and the new technologies are collected together at the top of the sidebar.

You can browse them much like any other web-based manual. Expand something like HTTP, select an interesting section such as Status and click a code to find out what it means. Or just use the fuzzy search feature to find all potential matches.

Initially you’re browsing web content on devdocs.io, but an Offline feature enable downloading some or all of the sections.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Which piece of wearable tech interests you more:

    • Smart jacket (40%)
    • Smartwatch (60%)

    Total Voters: 10

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel