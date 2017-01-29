DeskTask for Outlook 1.61

DeskTask is a tool which displays your Outlook calendar and task list on your desktop. And so there’s no need to launch Outlook to check your upcoming appointments any more – a glance at your desktop will tell you everything you need.

The floating transparent window can be placed anywhere on the desktop and there are various options available to customise its appearance and functionality (how frequently the display will be updated, the fonts used, transparency and so on).

DeskTask can display the contents of your Outlook Calendar and Tasks, and you get full control over these, too. So you might decide to monitor just the calendar, for example, and only if contains upcoming items. You get to choose the number of days the program will monitor (anything from 0 to 90). There’s even an option to launch Outlook when you click on a particular item.

Please note, when we first launched the program it hung while collecting data, then displayed various error messages. Running it as an Administrator didn’t help. But after restarting the system everything worked just fine, so we’d recommend you do the same, reboot after installation to reduce the chance of any problems.

Version 1.61 (changelog):

Added an option to show countdown (in days) to the header date

Reorganized some options

Minor bug fixes