Densify appoints DataSolutions as distribution partner for Ireland, UK

Cloud optimisation engine gets ready for new markets Print Print Trade

Densify, a developer of machine learning cloud optimisation services, has appointed DataSolutions as a distribution partner to support expansion in Ireland and the UK.

Densify’s software-as-a-service solution allows applications to become self-aware of their public cloud resource demands, perfectly and continuously matching their needs with the best cloud supply.

Densify is powered by Cloe, a cloud learning optimisation engine that continuously learns the applications’ usage patterns and needs, and is aware of the major cloud suppliers’ technologies and prices 24/7.

Cloe customers are now driving 40% to 80% improvement in efficiency across their cloud environments, which has led to improved application health, increased automation, and lower cloud costs.

Ayman Gabarin, SVP EMEA, Densify, said: “DataSolutions has established itself as a leading specialist distributor of innovative IT solutions across virtualisation and cloud technologies. Its deep understanding of these industries, combined with Densify’s game-changing cloud-optimisation engine, will continue to unlock the visibility into public cloud efficiency that customers require in order to stay competitive.”

Francis O’Haire, group technology director, DataSolutions (pictured), said: “This business alliance brings together two companies that are passionate about helping companies to address the spiralling costs of public cloud adoption.”

TechCentral Reporters