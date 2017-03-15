Dell first on Indeed list of best companies to work for

Dell has been ranked as the best company to work for in Ireland, according to data released by job site Indeed.

The global technology giant came top of the list for Ireland’s best employer, compiled from thousands of employee reviews.

Three other tech companies made the top 10, with Apple, Google and Intel in fourth, sixth and seventh positions respectively.

Paul D’Arcy, senior vice president for marketing, Indeed, said: “While salary is a major factor in determining workplace satisfaction, it’s only one of a number of criteria on which employees judge their employer.

“Increasingly we see that the modern workforce optimises for happiness. Offering part-time and flexible hours, or even remote working, helps staff to achieve a better work/life balance. Tech employers famously invest heavily in flexible work arrangements, often giving them the competitive edge in attracting highly sought after talent.

“Our data also spotlights a positive company environment and good management as key factors in making a company a great place to work.”

Marie Moynihan, senior vice president of global talent acquisition, Dell, said: “Dell EMC sites across Limerick, Cork and Dublin support our whole business across EMEA and having highly engaged, motivated staff is a vital element of success.

“As a company, we’re very focused on ensuring we create a fun, open environment where our employees can be themselves, innovate, enjoy their job and grow their capabilities and career at Dell. We provide flexible working options for employees to allow them to find a better balance between work and personal commitments.”

The full list can be found at https://ie.indeed.com/Best-Places-to-Work/.

Indeed employs 530 people in Ireland where it has more than 1.1 million unique visitors each month.

Indeed president Chris Hyams appeared on the 17 February edition of TechRadio. Listen to the podcast here.

TechCentral Reporters