Dell EMC, VMware renew I Wish sponsorship for 2018

Dell EMC and VMware have confirmed their sponsorship of the STEM initiative I Wish for 2018.

The series of events developed to encourage more young women to choose science, technology, engineering and maths subjects, which take place in Cork on 25-26 January, and in 29-30 January in Dublin, directly target students in Transition Year.

At I Wish 2018, some 5,000 girls will attend through talks, demonstrations and interactive hubs where students can meet and engage with inspiring women working in a variety of STEM roles.

“Dell EMC is committed to promoting and supporting gender diversity in the workplace – specifically in the technology sector. While we have a number of initiatives up and running which are having an impact, when you look at the statistics, it is clear that there is more to be done in order to address this problem,” said Bob Savage, managing director and vice president EMEA, Dell EMC Centre of Excellence.

“To have diversity – at all levels – within the business community, we need to have sufficient numbers of young people qualifying with the right skills. Right now, there are not enough girls choosing to study STEM subjects. This is a challenge for government, education and industry, and we have the potential to make a real difference if we all work together. This is Dell EMCs third year supporting I Wish and our team is looking forward to meeting the many students that will be attending over the four days in Cork and Dublin.”

Speakers from Dell EMC including Marie Moynihan, vice president of global talent acquisition, and Aisling Keegan, vice president and commercial general manager for Dell EMC Ireland.

Speakers from VMware include Karen Egan, vice president, NSX support and Diana Stefanova, managing director EMEA R&D sites & strategic business development.

I Wish 2018, is also supported by Science Foundation Ireland – Smart Futures, Cork City Council, Cork Chamber, it@cork, Cork County Council, Dublin City Council, Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, UCC, CIT, American Chamber of Commerce Ireland, Trinity College Dublin, and ARUP.

TechCentral Reporters