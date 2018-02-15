Dell EMC updates partner programme a year after launch

Dell EMC has announced updates to its partner programme first launched in February 2017.

The programme was initially developed with the collaboration of partners globally and the company said the updates were also a response to partner’s feedback.

“Our partners in APJ are integral to our success as a business, and we’re constantly striving to improve our offering of support, incentives and resources to help our partners to grow hand in hand with Dell EMC,” Dell EMC senior vice president and general manager, channels, Asia Pacific Japan Tian Beng Ng, said.

The updates follow the growth locally of more than 4,700 new customers added in the APJ region. It includes a new rebate structure with more opportunity for increased profitability, improvements to training, and changes to Marketing Development Funds (MDF) programme.

Dell EMC said that it has increased partner’s profitability with refined rebates and a simpler rebate structure, which included “flexible” pay options.

Training requirements have been simplified and unified, with the roll-out of eight solutions competencies in 2018, starting with software defined infrastructure, hybrid cloud, and connected workforce competencies in the first quarter.

According to Dell EMC, the vendor has simplified the way to track future activity or planning requests also decreasing MDF administration.

As part of the continuous enhancement to the programme, the company has extended Future-Proof Storage Loyalty Program offering.

Dell EMC has also pledged to focus on industry verticals that offer the largest opportunity for partner growth including healthcare and life sciences, energy (oil, gas and utilities), video surveillance and SLED (state and local government, education).

The programme’s tiers remain the same, that being Gold Platinum and Titanium, and the invite-only Titanium Black Status.

The vendor also sees opportunity in helping partners build solutions in some areas including IoT, AR/IR and machine learning.

“We have experienced phenomenal growth with our partners, and expect this momentum to continue this year,” Tian Beng said.

“New opportunities, new technologies, and new customers are expanding the potential for us and our partners. As we refine the program to make sure we and our partners capitalise on the opportunity in APJ, we look forward to another year of productive relationships.”

