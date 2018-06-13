Dell EMC takes pole position in global server shipments

Dell EMC claimed 21.5% market share in revenue and 18.2% in shipments Print Print Trade

Dell EMC topped the global server shipment market for the three months ending March, beating the likes of HPE, Lenovo and IBM.

Dell EMC, which took pole position in both revenue and shipments, claimed 21.5% market share in revenue and 18.2% in shipments after experiencing 51.4% revenue growth in the worldwide server market place during the first quarter of 2018.

HPE followed closely maintaining 19.9% of the market based on revenue, while its server shipments experienced a 8.5% decline, securing second spot with 13.1% of the market, according to the latest figures by analyst firm Gartner.

The Gartner research showed that increased spending in hyperscale cloud infrastructure, along with enterprise and mid-size data centres, contributed to global server revenue increasing year-on-year by 33.4% in the first quarter of 2018.

Server shipments also grew a further 17.3% in the same quarter, compared to the same period the previous year.

“Enterprises and midsize businesses are in the process of investing in their on-premises and colocation infrastructure to support server replacements and growth requirements even as they continue to invest in public cloud solutions,” Gartner research vice president, Jeffrey Hewitt, said.

When broken down into regions, Asia Pacific experienced strong double-digit growth at 47.8%, while shipments grew 21.9%, year-on-year.

According to Gartner, the x86 server market increased 35.7% in revenue, and shipments were up 17.5% while the RISC/Itanium UNIX market continued to struggle with shipments down 52.8 percent and revenue also declined 46.7%.

Recently, Gartner forecast that spending on public cloud services was set to grow 21.4% globally, hitting $186.4 billion this year.

Globally, the fastest-growing segment of the market is cloud system infrastructure services, which is forecast to grow 35.9% in 2018 to reach $40.8 billion.

IDG News Service