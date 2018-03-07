Dell EMC simplifies DC modernisation

VxBlock System 1000 eases lifecycle management, increases flexibility Print Print Pro

Dell EMC has expanded its converged infrastructure (CI) portfolio with the aim of achieving greater simplicity and flexibility for enterprises wishing to accelerate IT and digital transformation efforts.

The company says its VxBlock 1000 is designed to support workloads of all types and includes a substantially broader choice of storage arrays, data protection and compute capability than previous generation VxBlock Systems. The new system’s all-in-one, multiple-technology design expands upon CI advantages by further simplifying IT infrastructure lifecycle management through extensive pre-validation. This, says the maker, enables IT staff to be freed from time-consuming administrative tasks, so they can focus on higher-value, business innovation projects.

The new systems aim to build on the CI base already established by Dell EMC, and the CI trend in general, which, according to a quoted IDC white paper, can offer the advantages of lower operating expenses and a five-year return on investment of up to 640%, over traditional architectures.

“It’s difficult to overstate the amount of effort Dell EMC has put into the design and continued support of enterprise converged systems,” said Eric Sheppard, research director, enterprise storage and converged systems, IDC. “Converged systems like VxBlock 1000 offload the complexity and risk associated with managing enterprise-grade data centre infrastructure so that IT teams can confidently focus on higher-value projects/tasks.”

“When customers deploy CI, what they are really looking to do is invest in technology that removes data centre cost while, ultimately, improving outcomes,” said Jeff Boudreau, president, Dell EMC Storage Division. “Our role is to deliver CI innovation that has the right mix and capacity of IT resources and data services that evolving applications require, but with pooled resources, so the data centre is more efficient even as workload requirements change. We offer this with a focus on reducing administrative burden for IT teams under constant pressure to deliver more with less.”

VxBlock 1000 improves business agility by applying what the maker terms “the right mix and capacity” of IT resources and data services required by evolving applications. For the first time, said Dell EMC, users can mix four types of storage arrays, Dell EMC Unity, VMAX, XtremIO, and Isilon, and now can opt for Cisco UCS C-Series Rack Servers, in addition to Cisco UCS B-Series Blade Servers, and a range of Dell EMC data protection products all in one system. Compared to previous generations, the VxBlock 1000 increases server scalability by 56% (from 512 to 800 servers) and now supports up to 10 storage arrays.

Data centre efficiency is improved by pooling resources to maximise system use, preventing stranded capacity and increasing return on investment while reducing rack space by up to 60%, according to an ESG Lab report. With pooling of diverse resources in a single system, users can allocate and re-allocate pooled compute, storage and data protection resources to specific applications, as business and workload requirements change, instead of having to work across and manage multiple disparate systems.

Operational simplicity is achieved by delivering a turnkey, engineered system with lifecycle assurance that frees up IT staff to focus on innovation, says Dell EMC. The VxBlock 1000’s native support for mixed technologies offers improved simplicity for physical infrastructure, infrastructure administration and lifecycle management by reducing data centre footprint (fewer cabinets, LAN and SAN switches, power supplies and system management hardware and software). In addition to offering fewer components to manage and support daily, the VxBlock 1000 can reduce overall system lifecycle administration time for multi-technologies by up to 75%, according to the ESG report.

VxBlock 1000 systems are available now.

TechCentral Reporters