Dell EMC to sell Ruckus wireless solutions under its own brand

Resellers will now have access to Ruckus' portfolio

Ruckus Networks has signed a global original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreement with Dell EMC that will see the latter deliver Ruckus’ portfolio of wireless solutions as Dell EMC-branded solutions.

That includes Ruckus’ access points (APs), controllers, virtualised and data analytics assets, and Cloudpath secure network access software, along with Ruckus IoT (internet of things) products.

Ruckus Cloudpath is a secure network access for bring your own device (BYOD), guest users and IT-owned devices.

This means that all Dell EMC resellers will have access to Ruckus’ portfolio.

“Dell EMC is committed to providing our global customers and partners access to world-class products and services,” Dell EMC senior vice president, networking, enterprise infrastructure and service provider solutions, Tom Burns, said.

“The partnership agreement with Ruckus Networks extends that commitment, increasing choice and capability for enterprise customers, big and small, as they look to deploy next-generation mobile infrastructure.”

The agreement is effective immediately and encompasses a range of sales, marketing and customer support programmes.

“The Dell EMC brand and market reach is complementary to our own and represents a significant path for growth for both companies across a range of vertical markets including; education, public infrastructure, the federal government and service providers,” Ruckus Networks president, Dan Rabinovitsj, said.

“We view Dell EMC’s strength in storage and scalable computing platforms as critical to collaboration where complete bundled solutions are required to compete and win.”

Ruckus, now an Arris company, was previously acquired by Brocade in April 2016 for $1.2 billion. A few months later, Broadcom announced plans to buy Brocade.

In February 2017, Broadcom sold Ruckus Wireless business for $800 million to video and broadband equipment vendor, Arris International.

IDG News Service