Dell EMC, GirlCrew launch Supper Club for female entrepreneurs

An initiative to support female entrepreneurs as they work to grow their businesses and their networks was launched today.

The Dell EMC Supper Club will meet regularly, bringing female entrepreneurs at similar stages on their start-up journey together around a table to exchange advice and to share ideas and strategies for success.

“We have received feedback from women entrepreneurs around the globe – consistently they highlight the value of fostering a network and facilitating the exchange of ideas with other female entrepreneurs as invaluable in helping them to grow their businesses,” said Aisling Keegan, vice president and general manager, Dell EMC Ireland.

“Our Supper Club, run in partnership with GirlCrew, will create an opportunity for female entrepreneurs to gather together on a regular basis to share insights, ideas and experiences. Team members from Dell EMC will also share advice on how to build for growth and scale from day one, how to navigate international markets, embrace digital transformation and access finance.”

GirlCrew co-founder Pamela Newenham said: “GirlCrew is a start-up focused on creating opportunities for fun, friendship and networking. We are really excited to be teaming up with Dell EMC. GirlCrew is a platform for women to make friends and these Supper Clubs perfectly complement what we do.”

The first meeting of the Dell EMC Supper Club will take place on 21 June in Dublin. Entrepreneurs looking to take part will receive more information through the Dell EMC social channels as well as through GirlCrew.

Founded by Elva Carri, Pamela Newenham and Aine Mulloy, GirlCrew has more than 80,000 members across 46 cities worldwide.

TechCentral Reporters