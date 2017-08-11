Dell EMC general manager Aisling Keegan on human-machine partnerships

Aisling Keegan, Dell EMC Ireland

Digital conductors, in-the-moment learning, and the new freelance economy explained

11 August 2017 | 0

TechRadio Niall Kitson and Dusty RhodesThis week Niall Kitson sits down with Dell EMC VP and general manager for Ireland Aisling Keegan to discuss a new report on how we’ll be interacting with machines in 2030.

Show notes
Dell EMC report The Next Era of Human-Machine Partnerships.

