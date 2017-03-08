Dell EMC marks International Women’s Day with Limerick event

Day of talks and discussions deals with theme of changing minds Print Print Life

Dell EMC today opened the doors at its Limerick Campus to members of the Mid-West business and education community to mark International Women’s Day. The event was hosted by Dell EMC in collaboration with University of Limerick supported by Johnson & Johnson, and explored the theme of ‘Changing Mindsets’ in the working world.

The event started with a series of inspirational speakers including Prof Paul McCutcheon, VP Academic & Registrar, University of Limerick and Fiona McCarthy, vice president for human resources, Dell EMC.

Opening the event, Fiona McCarthy, vice president for human resources, Dell EMC, said: “We’ve been working closely with the team at University of Limerick in the build up to today and I think we’ll all agree we’ve an exciting line up of speakers. As a company we are very focused on the area of diversity in the workforce. Not just regarding gender but also in terms of inclusion of employees with different cultural backgrounds and abilities. We understand that managing diversity and championing an inclusive culture is essential to our collective success. For a global business with a global customer base, it makes sense to have people working on our team that our customers can relate to and easily engage with.”

Speaking today Dr Mary Shire, Vice President of Research, University of Limerick said: “Understanding the barriers and misconceptions that females face in terms of STEM is complex. The student-led research being carried out at UL through the WiSTEM2D programme is exploring these barriers and misconceptions and will provide us with a better understanding that can lead to changes in how we address these in a more holistic and evidence based way.”

Helen Shaw from Athena Media chaired the day with a series of breakout discussions. Each of the discussions explored different areas where changing mindsets and achieving greater gender balance need to be considered.

This year, International Women’s Day falls during Engineers Week, a national week held annually to highlight the career opportunities within the sector. Recognising Engineers Week, a specific discussion was held focused on engineering and encouraging more females into the sector with Andrew Tindle, VP manufacturing, Dell EMC; Niamh Colman, manufacturing engineer, Johnson & Johnson; and Caroline Spillane, Director General, Engineers Ireland.

Spillane said: “Lack of diversity in engineering is a concern in many countries and it is a priority issue for Engineers Ireland. Our future engineers will help to modernise a better Ireland – and all voices need to be heard. To deliver the best creative solutions to societal needs, we need to narrow the gender gap and create balance within the profession. Engineers Ireland has sought to address the gender divide at a grassroots level through our nationwide STEPS initiative, where we encourage all young people to actively explore the world of STEM while also promoting engineering as an exciting and diverse career choice.”

The last session of the day explored the unconscious gender bias in the workplace with a series of presentations by Dan Roberston, diversity and inclusion director, Employers Network for Equality & Inclusion (ENEI); Sam Blanckensee, national development officer, Transgender Equality Network Ireland; and Joy Neville, former Ireland Rugby captain, Grand Slam winner and first female to officiate at European rugby match.

TechCentral Reporters