Defence Forces viral campaign hopes to instil call to duty

The Irish Defence Forces have become the first military in the world to create a first-person interactive video as part of a recruitment campaign.

The interactive video – which taps into the popularity of games like the Call of Duty franchise – uses a real soldier avatar to fully immerse game players in the reality of becoming a soldier in a platoon which is conducting a joint land, sea and air assault.

The video was so far been viewed 500,000 and attracted more than 3,600 applicants.

The campaign began with a teaser trailer similar to the type of advertisement one would normally associate with the launch of a major video game. Titled A New Dawn the game’s teaser trailer received wide spread attention as gaming aficionados attempted to establish its origins.

Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Vice Admiral Mark Mellett said: “How we are reaching out to potential recruits is different this year, but what we offer them remains the same. A career in the Defence Forces is an opportunity to serve your country and to make an impact in some of the world’s most troubled regions while also receiving first class training and education along the way.”

The Defence Forces approach to this year’s campaign is building on last year’s female-focused campaign that won a Silver Lion at the Cannes Festival of Creativity.

TechCentral Reporters