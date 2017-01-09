Defence Forces adopts Clanwilliam e-health solution

Clanwilliam Health has completed the roll out of its Socrates e-health solution as part of a partnership with the Defence Forces.

Socrates keeps an electronic clinical record of patient care and works with the Defence Forces’ existing personnel management system, enabling it to capture and display medical data from multidisciplinary team members, and generate detailed reports.

“Protecting the health and wellbeing of all our soldiers, sailors and aircrew is a priority, and this system will allow us to electronically track all care that we provide at home, at sea and on overseas operations, “said Major General Kevin Cotter, Deputy Chief of Staff (Support), Irish Defence Forces.

“The Defence Forces is required to maintain a medical capability that can be deployed with flexibility. Through the flexible, innovative and strategic use of this e-health solution, the Defence Forces will manage the delivery of high quality, efficient and effective healthcare for all its members.”

Clanwilliam and the Defence Forces worked together over the course of a year with a dedicated development and project management team.

“This solution sees the extension of primary care technology outside of traditional community settings. Our Socrates practice management software, which is used by thousands of healthcare professionals every day, lies at its heart,” said Eileen Byrne, managing director, Clanwilliam Health.

“In addition to providing the technology, we also delivered on the ground training to members of the Defence Forces, so that it is used to its full potential from day one.”

The project’s completion was welcomed by eHealth Ireland whose CEO, government CIO Richard Corbridge, said: “The way in which this solution has evolved and the relationship with the clinicians involved in taking it to this point is a great example of clinical engagement. EHealth Ireland will learn from this type of engagement and in 2017 will strive to replicate some of what has been delivered here.”

TechCentral Reporters