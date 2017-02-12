Default Folder X 5.1.3

Default Folder X is small toolbar that attaches itself to open and save dialogs in OS X applications and provides easy access to a customisable list of folders. This greatly reduces the amount of time that needs to spent navigating to frequently used locations and the tool allows for a great level of customisation.

A different selection of favourite folders can be configured for different programs so your files can always be quickly saved to the correct location without the need for folder navigation. Default Folder X also maintains a list of frequently used folders so if you should decide to save files in a folder that hasn’t been added to the frequently used list, it can still be quickly accessed in future.

Keyboard shortcuts can be assigned to individual folders for easy access and a system of hierarchical pop-up menus can be used to navigate through your folder structure in a different way. But Default Folder X does not just add new options to save dialogs, dialogs used to open files are also enhanced.

When browsing through file to open, you are treated to a preview of any file that is selected. Basic previews and information are displayed as standard, but extra details such as metatags, access dates, comments and more can also be accessed.

What’s new in 5.1.3

Improved the tracking of recent files in Microsoft Office 2011 and other older applications.

Fixed a crash that could occur if you dismissed a file dialog immediately after it opened.