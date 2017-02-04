Decloner 1.6.3

Decloner helps you find and eliminate duplicate files on your Mac quickly and reliably.

Features:

• Compares files using Secure Hash Algorithm (SHA-1) for ultimate reliability

• Has simple straightforward user interface

• Scans across multiple folders, iPhoto and Aperture libraries

• Can quickly process large number of files

• Displays file information and supports QuickLook

• Saves scan results and restores them when reopened

• Automatically selects duplicate files for removal

• Never deletes files — places them in a staging area or tags as duplicate for your ultimate peace of mind

• Allows restoration of files from the staging area in case you change your mind

• Optionally replaces deleted duplicates with aliases of the remaining file

• Supports file exclusion lists

• Ignores files smaller than a user-defined size

• Ensures at least one copy of a file remains