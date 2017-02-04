Decloner 1.6.3
4 February 2017
Decloner helps you find and eliminate duplicate files on your Mac quickly and reliably.
Features:
• Compares files using Secure Hash Algorithm (SHA-1) for ultimate reliability
• Has simple straightforward user interface
• Scans across multiple folders, iPhoto and Aperture libraries
• Can quickly process large number of files
• Displays file information and supports QuickLook
• Saves scan results and restores them when reopened
• Automatically selects duplicate files for removal
• Never deletes files — places them in a staging area or tags as duplicate for your ultimate peace of mind
• Allows restoration of files from the staging area in case you change your mind
• Optionally replaces deleted duplicates with aliases of the remaining file
• Supports file exclusion lists
• Ignores files smaller than a user-defined size
• Ensures at least one copy of a file remains
