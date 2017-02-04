Decloner 1.6.3

largeImg.png

Find and delete duplicate files on your Mac

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

4 February 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Mac

Software Publisher

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 04-02-2017
Award: None
License: Trial Software
Developer: PixelEspresso

Decloner helps you find and eliminate duplicate files on your Mac quickly and reliably.

Features:
• Compares files using Secure Hash Algorithm (SHA-1) for ultimate reliability
• Has simple straightforward user interface
• Scans across multiple folders, iPhoto and Aperture libraries
• Can quickly process large number of files
• Displays file information and supports QuickLook
• Saves scan results and restores them when reopened
• Automatically selects duplicate files for removal
• Never deletes files — places them in a staging area or tags as duplicate for your ultimate peace of mind
• Allows restoration of files from the staging area in case you change your mind
• Optionally replaces deleted duplicates with aliases of the remaining file
• Supports file exclusion lists
• Ignores files smaller than a user-defined size
• Ensures at least one copy of a file remains

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Do you think having a .ie domain is an important differentiator for business?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel