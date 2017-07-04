Deadline approaches for Dot IE Net Visionary Awards

Businesses have until 10 July to make their cases

The closing date for entries for the Dot IE Net Visionary Awards 2017 is next Monday, 10 July.

In partnership with the Irish Internet Association (IIA) and the .ie Domain Registry (IEDR), the awards recognise best practice across four main pillars of digital excellence: technology, entrepreneurship, marketing and innovation.

Following an initial judging and shortlisting process, public voting will run from 17 to 21 July, with a final shortlist of to be announced on 31 July.

“The Dot IE Net Visionary Awards cut across a broad cross-section of industries and sectors, including agrifood, finance and public services, as well as creative and digital agencies,” said IIA Chair Cathy McGovern.

“The awards serve to raise the standards, set the bar, reward the excellent and challenge all businesses to be innovative and daring in their goals, building new ideas in the digital space that help Irish businesses serve their market and lead internationally.”

David Curtin, chief executive, IEDR, said: “The Dot IE Net Visionary Awards set a standard for Irish tech and digital businesses to aspire towards.

“The shortlisted nominees are trailblazing the digital revolution in terms of entrepreneurship, innovation, marketing, Web development and design, and setting trends on a national and global scale. We encourage any business that engages in tech or digital to participate.”

For more information and to enter visit http://netvisionary.ie.

TechCentral Reporters