DCU, FutureLearn announce 30 refugee scholarships

World Refugee Day joint effort builds on existing partnership

Dublin City University and FutureLearn and marking World Refugee Day (20 June) by announcing the co-sponsorship of 30 scholarships for refugees. The move will enable refugees and asylum seekers to pursue certificates of completion from a wide range of courses offered on FutureLearn’s online platform.

FutureLearn has 8 million learners globally and partners with almost 150 universities, institutions, professional bodies and businesses around the world.

Announcing the scholarships, Mark Lester, director of partnerships development at FutureLearn, said: “DCU has long been a champion of online education in Europe, and we are proud to be hosting its Irish language and culture and high performance computing in the cloud courses. We are delighted to be building upon our partnership with DCU in providing 30 scholarships for refugees and asylum seekers in Ireland, who will have an opportunity to access hundreds of flexible learning options.”

Prof Mark Brown, Director of the National Institute for Digital Learning at DCU, said: “DCU has, for many years, been a leader in developing new models of open and online learning as it endeavours to expand access to higher education.

“As Ireland’s first ‘University of Sanctuary’, our partnership with FutureLearn builds on our existing scholarships established last year to support Irish asylum seekers and refugees to complete online degrees through DCU Connected.

“While today’s announcement coincides with World Refugee Day, the latest DCU FutureLearn Scholarships are further evidence of our ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of inclusion. They mark an exciting new chapter to help enrich the lives and opportunities of Ireland’s refugee community.”

TechCentral Reporters