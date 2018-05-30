DCU appoints Ireland’s first Chair of Data Analytics

Research to focus on how data analytics can support decision making in business and explain customer behaviour Print Print Life

Dublin City University has announced the appointment of Prof Tomas Ward as the first AIB Chair in Data Analytics in DCU’s School of Computing. The appointment is the first of its kind in the country.

As Chair, Prof Ward’s research will provide insights into customer behaviour and how data analytics can support decision making in business and healthcare.

“One area I will be exploring is how consumer attitudes to risk taking inform financial decision making,” said Prof Ward. “I am also interested in investigating how we can improve decision making in industries from banking to healthcare by making the results of advanced machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence more understandable to the employees who make decisions based on these insights.”

Prof Ward is best known for neuroscience research that uses data from sensing technologies to explain individual thoughts and behaviours. In his new role, he will also take a leadership role in the development of teaching and learning of data science in DCU. AIB’s support will also enable DCU to recruit a post-doctoral research fellow and PhD student later this year.

Speaking on Prof Ward’s appointment, DCU President Prof Brian MacCraith said: “I am pleased that our international search has enabled us to secure a leading scholar in the field of data analytics who brings an outstanding research record and wealth of experience to the post.

“Through his academic and research leadership, Tomas will support DCU in responding to the growing and increasingly critical need for data science skills both nationally and internationally.”

TechCentral Reporters