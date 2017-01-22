Day Organizer 2.2.1.7

Plan your day, week, month and year with this easy-to-use scheduler

22 January 2017

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 22-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Patrik Tanzer

Day Organizer is a well-designed calendar application that comes packed with tools to help get your schedule in order.

The program supports multiple views, showing you the upcoming day, working week, full week or month, depending on your requirements. And a quick double-click on a date or time gives you everything you need to specify the details of a particular event: subject, location, start and end date, how the event might repeat (if it does), reminders and more.

Events can also be categorised according to many different types: Business, Personal, Holiday, Travel, Birthdays, Anniversaries and so on. And this helps you make sense of your schedule at a glance. But if you prefer then you can also organise different types of events into entirely different calendars, as many as you need, and these may also be freely shared with other users.

And there are plenty of management tools to help you run the program from day-to-day: powerful full-text searching of events; calendar backup, compression and restore features to keep your schedule safe; the option to export events to RPT, PDF, XLS, DOC and RTF files, and more.

