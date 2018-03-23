DataSolutions invests €105,000 in partner initiatives

Citrix Cloud Labs will help partners to drive sales of cloud solutions and increase revenue

DataSolutions has invested €105,000 to help partners engage prospective customers and generate sales leads by demonstrating the benefits of new technologies: Citrix Cloud Labs and the Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Hub.

Citrix Cloud Labs, is designed to enable reseller partners to demonstrate the value and cost savings that Citrix Cloud Services can bring. This demonstration service will also provide partners with the opportunity to increase revenue by expanding their business into a consultative model , providing higher value services to customers.

DataSolutions’ Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Hub to help its channel partners capitalise on the hyper converged integrated systems market that analyst firm Gartner predicts will be worth $5 billion by 2019. The HCI Hub has been created in partnership with Nutanix.

The Hub is a lead generation-focused microsite including downloadable HCI guides for end users, videos and the ability to request webinars and call backs. The campaign will be supported by a series of e-mail mailshots personalised for each reseller and a telemarketing campaign.

Francis O’Haire, group technology director, DataSolutions, said: “At DataSolutions we’ve always believed that seeing a technology in action is worth a thousand product brochures or PowerPoint presentations. To that end, we have designed the Citrix Cloud Labs demonstration service to showcase Citrix Cloud Services and help our partners understand the tremendous opportunities that selling this technology offers.

“More and more companies are adopting a ‘cloud-first’ strategy for delivering IT and Citrix and its partners are ideally placed to take advantage of this trend. Selling Citrix Cloud Services will help partners to bring the benefits of cloud to their customers while elevating their strategic relationship with them. This will lead to the provision of higher value partner services and increased customer loyalty and satisfaction.”

Roberta McCrossan, group marketing director, DataSolutions, said: “Hyper converged infrastructure is a rapidly growing market that demonstrates huge potential. However, many of our Irish partners don’t have the internal resources or marketing capacity to engage customers in this area. The HCI Hub plugs this gap as it enables our resellers to educate their customers about the benefits of hyper convergence and drive sales engagement in the Irish market.

“The Hub is branded for each of our partners and is aimed at highlighting practical benefits. It also provides access to demonstration products to facilitate test drives and proof of concept pilot projects – the ultimate goal is to turn the hype into tangible wins.”

TechCentral Reporters