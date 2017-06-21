Datascan gets ISO 27001 seal of approval

Finglas company awarded highest standard for information security

Datascan Document Services has been accredited an ISO 27001 certification – the highest standard for information security.

The company, which has been in operation since 1993, specialises in medical records and all types of commercial documents and already secured ISO 900 accreditation.

Orla Cafferty, director, Datascan, (pictured), said: “ISO 27001 certification… is an industry acknowledgement of our continued commitment to information security. This is a validation for the services that our team of experts provide. There are many challenges that face businesses including the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation in May 2018, which will allow for the tightening and harmonisation of the rules on Data Protection.

“This will empower the local Data Protection Commissioner with the ability to impose onerous fines on businesses found in breach… Datascan’s scanning bureau is focused on saving businesses money by scanning, digitally indexing and returning documents in a format that best suits their requirements. These services will confer added benefits to companies as the imminent General Data Protection Regulation will place responsibility on organisations to control their own and client information.

Every week, businesses in Ireland waste hours of administrative time looking for hard copy documents. Datascan’s services enable them to deliver key documents to businesses in a format that can be easily integrated in to internal software packages, CRM or business intelligence systems. This provides customers with instant access to key documents, such as invoices, job cards, work sheets and more, reducing debtor days, saving administrative costs and reducing the impact of hard-copy loss or damage.

Datascan employes 50 people at its base in Finglas.

TechCentral Reporters