Datapac wins HP Inc partner of the year award

First time award has gone to an Irish company

Datapac has been awarded HP Inc partner of the year for UK and Ireland.

The HP Partner Awards recognise and celebrate outstanding performance and accomplishments that raise the standard for business excellence, innovation, growth and customer satisfaction.

Datapac became HP’s first Irish partner to scoop this award. It significantly grew revenues, new customer acquisitions and market share across all of the sectors in which it partners with HP, including printer, PC and laptop sales.

The company was also recognised for its in-depth knowledge of the HP product suite and achieving the highest level of training, standards and certification.

“This award caps a phenomenal year for Datapac which saw us achieve significant growth in a number of key areas in our business,” said Patrick Kickham, director, Datapac.

“To be acknowledged as HP’s partner of the year for UK & Ireland is a fantastic endorsement of our capabilities, focus and results. Our partnership with HP continues to go from strength to strength and we’re delighted with the level of engagement and collaboration between our two organisations. With a very strong proposition and pipeline in place, we’re confident of further growth and success this year.”

Gary Tierney, managing director, HP Ireland, said: “Congratulations to Patrick and the team at Datapac on winning the overall UK & Ireland partner of the year award. The HP partner of the year award represents the most innovative and transformative work being done across our partner community. We place huge significance on our partner programme and Datapac represents the highest standards and certifications for HP’s solutions.”

TechCentral Reporters