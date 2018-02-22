Datapac secures €5.5m in new contracts in 2017

Datapac won €5.5 million in new managed services contracts with Irish organisations in 2017.

Following recent investment in its network operations centre that included deployment of new remote monitoring platforms in addition to growth in its technical services team, the company was able to enhance its services capability and capacity. More than 650 companies now actively supported by Datapac. There was particularly strong demand for managed ICT security, backup & business continuity, infrastructure, and managed print services.

Karen O’Connor, general manager service delivery, Datapac, said: “We placed a major strategic focus on enhancing our managed services business including a recent investment of €2.1 million in our network operations centre. This has provided us with a significant competitive edge in the Irish market, building on our reputation for delivering a highly specialist and proactive service that’s tailored to support the unique business needs of each customer.”

Patrick Kickham, director, Datapac, said: “We’re very excited by the opportunities that lie ahead and will continue to invest in our platforms, services and people to ensure we retain our positive momentum. We’re ahead of target on recruitment, have a very strong pipeline, and are confident that we’ll achieve our ambitious growth targets for 2018.”

TechCentral Reporters