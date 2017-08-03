Datapac to add 35 new hires at Wexford centre

Hiring expected to be complete by end 2018 Print Print Trade

Datapac is to create 35 new jobs at its network operations centre in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. The jobs are being created as part of a €2.1 million investment to bolster the company’s managed services offering.

The new hires will primarily in technical and support roles, and are expected to be filled by the end of 2018 and will primarily be in technical and business development roles to support Datapac’s expanded managed service offerings.

Established in 1982, Datapac provides a comprehensive range of technology solutions and services to customers throughout Ireland.

Karen O’Connor, general manager of service delivery, Datapac, said: “In our 35th year of business, we’ve never been more excited by the opportunities that lie ahead. We’re delighted to announce this growth in employee numbers and the new investment in our business.

“This investment enables Datapac to continue to enhance our service offering to existing customers and to respond to the increased demand for our managed service solutions. Datapac has a scalable managed service platform in place which will help us to achive further business growth.

“At Datapac, we’re deeply aware of the challenges that Irish businesses face. We’ve designed and upgraded our service delivery offerings to meet these demands and remain one step ahead of their evolving needs. With a focus on service excellence and continuous improvement in our newly expanded network operations centre, our customers will experience enhanced levels of service and insights that are unmatched in the Irish technology sector.”

TechCentral Reporters