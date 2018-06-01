Data science: a problem of definition

New frontier or intellectual land grab? This week we ask the experts Print Print Radio

Academics are desperate to claim data science as their own territory, but is it a fight worth having? Are we looking at the evolution of a new field of science or merely dressing up things we know already?

This week Niall Kitson visits NCI on the 20th anniversary of its School of Computing to get two sides of the argument.

In one corner we have Professor Michael J. Franklin, Liew Family Chair of Computer Science and Chairman of the Department of Computer Science at the University of Chicago arguing in favour of data science as a new field.

In the other, Prof Jeffrey D. Ullman, Stanford W. Ascherman Professor of Engineering (Emeritus) in the Department of Computer Science at Stanford University and CEO of Gradiance Corporation says there’s not much new to get excited about.

Draw your own conclusions.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.