Data jobs rise sharply as GDPR deadline looms

More roles to be expected as demand grows, says IrishJobs

There has been a sharp rise in the number of jobs requiring data protection, data compliance and data privacy skills, according to recruitment web site IrishJobs.ie.

Compared to 2017, there has been a rise of 36% in such vacancies, IrishJobs reports, with the looming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) deadline thought to be a primary driver.

Orla Moran, general manager, IrishJobs.ie, said that in 2017, the company recorded a sustained year-long increase in jobs requiring GDPR-related skills, and that early indications for this quarter suggest that the trend is continuing.

“Irish businesses want experts that can implement a GDPR plan and ensure compliance, as well as professionals that are aware of GDPR rules and their impact on day-to-day operations,” said Moran.

In 2017, the company said the number of jobs advertising a specific GDPR role or requiring knowledge of the regulation grew by nearly a third (30%) from Q2 to Q3, and by a further 17% from Q3 to Q4.

“As more businesses and consumers use the Internet, more data will be transferred, stored and analysed,” said Moran. “Beyond GDPR, businesses are now seriously considering the long-term marketing opportunities, as well as the security and privacy responsibilities, associated with collecting and studying this data. We predict that more data analysis, privacy and compliance roles will become available in 2018 and the years ahead.”

TechCentral Reporters