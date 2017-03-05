DAR 2.5.9

img3File.png

A very powerful command-line backup tool

Backup & Recovery

5 March 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 05-03-2017
Award: None
License: Open Source
Developer: Denis Corbin

DAR (Disk ARchive) is a very capable cross-platform command-line backup tool.

The program has a vast amount of functionality. There’s support for full, differential, incremental and decremental backup types; selective compression; strong encryption via Blowfish, Twofish, AES256, Serpent256 or Camellia256; archive splitting, merging and a host of file system features (hard links, sparse files, OS X file forks, Linux ACL, more).

Making this work from the command line isn’t always straightforward, as you can see from the first example in the official DAR tutorial.

dar -c /mnt/zip/linux_full -s 100M -S 95M -p -b -z -R / -X “*~” -X “.*~” -P dev/pts -P sys -P proc -P mnt/zip -D

Still, there is a lot of documentation – even if it is largely using Linux examples – and if you’re looking for a backup tool you can use in your own scripts then DAR could be a good choice.

