Damovo first to bring Avaya Cloud Solutions to Ireland

Avaya diamond partner Damovo is to start offering Avaya’s Powered By IP Office Cloud in Ireland.

The Powered By Avaya service offers a new way for Damovo to deliver Avaya’s unified communications, contact centre and video conferencing solutions in the way that meets end-user customers’ evolving needs.

Designed to suit the diverse needs of mid-market companies, Damovo offers a full range of scalable solutions – on-premise, hybrid cloud or fully-hosted.

Damovo was granted diamond partner status in February and recently announced a significant expansion to its global services centre in Dublin, adding 30 project management, co-ordination and Avaya technical support roles.

John McCabe, managing director, Damovo Ireland and Global Services, said: “Irish businesses know that staying competitive means adopting the latest and most effective technology and tools. They also demand access to a growing portfolio of solutions which can be deployed in a flexible way, so they can choose the approach that best suits their needs… Bolstering our relationship with Avaya allows us to reflect the strength of its technology and business model across Europe, and we look forward to a bright future together.

Jason Flynn, MD, Avaya in Ireland, said: “Damovo is an outstanding example of the kind of channel partner whose expertise and strong reputation is vital to our business across Europe. Our work with Damovo is not only delivering incredible value to customers, we are also growing together, helping invest in new skills and transformational deployment models. Ireland is a market with incredible growth potential, and we look forward to partnering Damovo to help deliver a a seamless journey to the cloud for our joint customers.”

TechCentral Reporters