Damovo announces 30 jobs for Dublin

New roles mainly in project management, project co-ordination, Avaya technical support Print Print Trade

Global technology business solutions company Damovo has announced the addition of 30 jobs at its global services centre in Dublin.

Recruitment is already underway for the new roles which are primarily project management, project co-ordinators and Avaya technical support.

Damovo was established in Ireland in 2001, initially to service the Irish market, however, it recently opened its Global Services Centre which has grown to 26 people over the past 12 months.

The company currently has 40 people in its Dublin operation across Damovo Ireland and Damovo Global Services. Damovo offers a variety of enterprise communications solutions and services including unified communications and collaboration, enterprise networks, contact centres and global IT managed services.

“This is a very exciting time for Damovo. Our business is growing rapidly, which is reflected in the expansion of our global services centre here in Ireland,” said Damovo managing director John McCabe.

“This country has a talent pool of highly skilled people with the right attitude, commitment and service ethos required to support both our national and international customers. We look forward to building upon this growth in the future.”

TechCentral Reporters