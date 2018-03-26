DAA opens solar farm to manage reservoir power system

Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) in partnership with ESB has installed 268 solar panels on top of the airport’s reservoir system which will provide more than half of the reservoir’s annual energy requirements.

The panels are connected directly to the airport’s reservoir system which provides 500 million litres of water – the equivalent of 200 Olympic sized swimming pools – to both passenger terminals, as well as servicing all the offices and businesses on the airport campus.

The solar farm is part of an energy agreement between DAA and ESB to achieve an overall target of 33% reduction energy consumption at the airport by 2020.

Dublin Airport is already Airport Carbon Accredited, as part of a Europe-wide airport carbon management certification programme that covers more than half of European air passenger traffic.

“Over the past three years Dublin Airport succeeded in reducing its carbon footprint by 5,000 tonnes, which is equivalent to a 10% reduction in carbon emissions under its control,” said DAA chief executive Dalton Philips.

“We are looking forward to building on this performance and making even more energy savings that will also benefit the travelling public through sustainable environmental performance and annual cost savings.”

ESB Chief Executive Pat O’Doherty said: “Over the last two years, ESB’s Smart Energy Services has gained considerable interest from companies such as DAA with high energy demand and is set to deliver €150 million in savings on energy costs for over 300 large businesses in Ireland and the UK by 2020.

“This fits entirely with ESB’s wider purpose of creating a brighter future for the customers and communities we serve, delivering on our reputation as a responsible, committed and trusted leader.”

Dublin Airport supports and facilitates more than 119,200 jobs in the Republic of Ireland and contributes in the region of €8.3 billion to the Irish economy.

Dublin Airport welcomed a record 29.6 million passengers in 2017, a 6% increase over the same period last year. An additional 1.7 million passengers travelled through the airport in 2017.

More than 3.8 million passengers have used Dublin Airport in the first two months of this year, which is a 5% increase on the first two months of last year.

Dublin Airport has flights to 195 destinations in 42 countries operated by more than 50 airlines.

TechCentral Reporters