CyberLink PowerDVD Remote 3.2

PowerDVD Remote turns your Android device into a remote control for PowerDVD. You can also use PowerDVD Remote to wirelessly send, playback and save content from your mobile device to your PC.

If you like to connect your PC up to your TV so you can watch your movies on a bigger screen, then PowerDVD Remote lets you control everything from the comfort of your couch.

Via Wi-Fi you have total control over your Blu-ray Discs, DVD titles and high-definition videos as well as the music and photo playback features in PowerDVD.

FEATURES

• Turn your Android device into a remote controller for PowerDVD

• Full navigation and playback control for Blu-ray Discs, DVD titles and videos

• Wirelessly play and save your mobile device’s video and photos to your PC

• Turn your mobile device into a wireless keyboard and mouse pad for your PC

• Multi-touch control to remotely rotate and zoom-in photos

Note:

*PowerDVD Remote supports PowerDVD 11 retail releases onwards.

*If you have purchased one of the following versions of PowerDVD, you should download and install the PowerDVD Remote FREE version: PowerDVD 15 Ultra/Pro/Standard, PowerDVD 14 Ultra/Pro/Standard, PowerDVD 13 Ultra/Pro/Deluxe, PowerDVD 12 Ultra, PowerDVD 11 Ultra/Deluxe.

What’s New in Version 3.2.0

Bug fixes and performance improvements.