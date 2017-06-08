CyberLink Media Suite 15 Ultra is a comprehensive multimedia suite which bundles together just about everything in CyberLink’s extensive product range.

PowerDVD 17 is included to take care of your media playback needs: music, video, DVD, Blu-ray, 3D and more. TrueTheater enhances your movies – now including color and sound – for the best possible quality, while the Media Library keeps everything organised, even starting your movies and TV shows where you left off last time.

PowerDirector 15, one of the best consumer video editors around, gains support for the latest video standards (H.265 HEVC, XAVC-S), has new Titles and Transition designers, better menu tools, and can optionally export to ISO when you’re done.

PhotoDirector 8 gains smart new image editing tools, including the ability to intelligently remove unwanted objects from your photos.

MediaShow 6 helps to organise and share your photos and videos, while MediaEspresso 7.5 is a fast and easy-to-use media conversion tool.

If it’s time to share your photos or videos on disc, then PowerProducer 6 is a solid authoring tool which will help you create professional DVD and Blu-ray movie discs.

Bonus tools include PowerBackup 2.6 and LabelPrint 2.5 (the names will give you a very good idea what they do).

And while it might seem as though navigating all these tools might be a problem, the bundled PowerStarter front end menu makes it all very straightforward. If you want to upload a video to Facebook, for instance, there’s no need to try and remember which application does that: just click Video > Upload to Social Networks and it’ll launch the correct program for you (that’s MediaShow, if you’re wondering).

Note that CyberLink Media Suite 15 Ultra has a big brother, the Ultimate edition, which extends the package with the editon of YouCam 7, three premium content packs and 25GB of cloud storage per year.