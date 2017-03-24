CyberGhost VPN v6.1.0

It’s easy to feel you’re anonymous online, but the reality is very different: there are a host of tricks sites can use to find out more about you. And these can have very real consequences, perhaps with access to certain websites being blocked because your computer’s IP address identifies the country where it’s located.

Install CyberGhost, though, and the program sets up a Virtual Private Network (VPN) for you, routing all your web traffic through one of their servers, with your choice of country and IP address. This changes every time you connect, making it far more difficult for websites to identify you or track your activities. And the connection is encrypted, too, which means you’re free to use wireless hotspots without worrying that others can intercept and read your traffic (even your internet provider won’t be able to monitor what you’re doing).

This is easy to use, too. There’s no need to sign up for an account, and you don’t have to worry about any complex network options: just click the Start button. That’s it.

The free version does have some significant restrictions and issues. There’s a 30-second delay when you first connect; you don’t have as many countries or servers to choose from; there may be queues of others waiting to connect; when you do get online, speeds are limited to 1,000 kBits/s (the commercial editions get 6,000 kBits/s), and you’ll be disconnected after three hours.

Despite this, the program generally works well, and it should be just fine if you’re simply looking for an easier way to do some anonymous surfing. Not least because version 5 now includes anti-fingerprinting and content filter technologies which remove social network plugins, block tracking websites, and generally do an even better job of maintaining your privacy online.