CWSI appointed Check Point mobile security partner

Partnership will see promotion of mobile security solutions

CWSI has been appointed as a mobile security partner by Check Point Software Technologies. Under the deal CWSI will offer Check Point’s solutions in Ireland and the UK and is the first local solution provider to receive accreditation for its mobile security expertise.

Ronan Murphy, CEO, CWSI said: “Check Point and CWSI already enjoy common ground, both companies have a strong reputation and presence in the financial sector… With so many organisations now relying on mobile devices, they need security that protects both the devices, and the data they hold and process against attack and interception, but without affecting the way people use them. Together with Check Point, we can deliver the solutions and services that enable this objective.”

He continued: “Security threats, especially in the area of mobile are a growing cause for concern amongst employers, especially those operating in highly sensitive areas such as the world of finance, many of whom are taking pre-emptive steps.

“Deutsche Bank recently confirmed plans to ban text messages and online-based messaging applications including WhatsApp on company issued-devices, claiming communications sent using the services unlike e-mail cannot be properly stored or archived.

“Such high-profile, security related events point to the growing security threat to mobile technology and underpin the need and demand for the solutions offered by Check Point and CWSI, to proactively prevent and counter security threats to mobile devices.”

TechCentral Reporters