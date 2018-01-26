Curam signs memorandum of understanding with South Korean Biomedical Manufacturing Technology Centre

Medical devices research centre Curam has formalised an agreement for academic collaboration with representatives from the Biomedical Manufacturing Technology Centre (BMTC) at the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH).

The joint memorandum of understanding will see KITECH and Curam establish a programme for academic cooperation to organise conferences and workshops on topics of mutual interest and to exchange faculty and students for limited periods of time for the purpose of education and research.

“Both organisations have significant mutual interests that include advanced material research, biomedical technology and the development of efficient manufacturing processes for tissue applications, chronic wound management applications and therapeutics for various diseases,” said Prof Abhay Pandit, scientific director of Curam at NUI Galway.

“Our confidence in the future of the MedTech sector in Ireland is largely based on the talent and skills of our young researchers at Curam, and the training and development of our students to the highest level, in a multi-disciplinary environment is a priority.”

Dr Woo Jong Lee, head of the Biomedical Manufacturing Technology Centre, said: “We expect Ireland, as a global leader in the Medtech industry, to be an excellent partner and gateway to the EU market. We believe this Agreement will be a cornerstone for establishing collaborative relationships in the future between the biomedical ecosystems of our two countries.”

It is expected that the first researchers from KITECH will visit Ireland and Curam in mid-2018.

Curam, the SFI Centre for Research in Medical Devices is funded by Science Foundation Ireland and industry partners, and aims to radically improve the quality of life for patients with chronic illness by developing the next generation of smart, implantable medical devices.

TechCentral Reporters