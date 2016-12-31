CudaText 1.6.0.3

CudaText is a powerful plain text editor, designed for programmers but also very accessible to other users.

The program’s tabbed interface enables opening several documents at one time. These are saved and reopened by default, too, so you can close CudaText at any time and carry on where you left off later.

Tabs may be split horizontally or vertically, so for example you’re able to open two independently scrolling windows for the same file.

It’s also possible to open tabs in groups, allowing you to compare two or more files side by side.

There’s support for multiple selections. Select one paragraph, hold down Ctrl as you select a second in some distant part of the document, and you can operate on them both at once.

Versatile case conversion options include UPPER CASE, lower case, Title Case, Sentence case or inverted case.

If you’re a developer then you’ll appreciate the syntax highlighting and HTML/ CSS support (autocompletion, HTML color codes underline, picture viewing), code folding, code tree structure and more.

The program also provides a host of plugins to support features like code snippets, macros, a color picker, and more.

What’s new in 1.6.0.3 (see changelog for more)?

+ big internal changes in core, to support inter-line gaps (it is like “phantoms” in Sublime)

+ opt “gutter_fold_icons”

+ paint unprinted arrow-left at end-of-file

+ cmd “Copy bookmarked lines”

+ cmd “Delete bookmarked lines”

– fix: Linux: hotkeys broken, if Ru layout active at start (bug in Lazarus)

– fix: issues with caret/scroll, after fold/unfold cmds