Cubic Telecom signs up with Telstra Wholesale for Australian expansion

In-car connectivity platform arrives Down Under

Cubic Telecom has signed a memorandum of understanding with Telstra Wholesale to deliver a unique connectivity experience to its automotive customers in Australia. The deal signing ceremony formed part of the Irish Government trade mission to Australia, led by President Michael D. Higgins.

The partnership will enable in-car access to a suite of infotainment apps and a Wi-Fi hotspot throughout Australia using Cubic’s integrated e-SIM and software platform.

“We are delighted to join forces with Telstra Wholesale, the leading wholesaler of telecommunications and network services in Australia. Together we are enabling our global automotive customers to roll-out an exciting and robust in-car connectivity solution for drivers in Australia,” said Cubic Telecom CEO Barry Napier (pictured).

Glenn Osborne, executive director of sales at Telstra Wholesale, said: “Telstra Wholesale seeks to continuously adopt an innovative partnership approach to drive its commercial success in the Australian market. The MOU with Cubic Telecom is testament to that approach and we look forward to a successful partnership together.”

Julie Sinnamon, CEO, Enterprise Ireland, added: “This is a tremendous milestone for Cubic Telecom, a company that Enterprise Ireland has been supporting to achieve its global ambition. Irish companies are ranked as some of the leading innovative companies in the world and it’s this key competitive advantage that they bring to markets worldwide. Cubic Telecom is a great example of how innovative Irish companies can successfully enter and scale in new markets.”

