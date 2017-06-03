CSWall 3.1

CSWall is a free tool for downloading images from 500px.com and setting them as your desktop wallpaper

You’re able to choose the types of pictures you prefer from one or more of 28 categories: Nature, Animals, Landscape and Travel; Concert, Wedding, People and Cities; Abstract, Fine Art and Macro, or any combination you like.

You can update your wallpaper on demand by clicking a “Change” button, or automatically at a specified interval.

The web address of the current image is displayed, and there’s a “Save Image” option to download it locally.