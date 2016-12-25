CSVFileView 2.30
25 December 2016 | 0
Download Links:
Our Rating: 3.0
|Date:
|25-12-2016
|Award:
|None
|License:
|Freeware
|Developer:
|NirSoft
|Operating Systems:
|Windows 10
Windows 7 (32 bit)
Windows 7 (64 bit)
Windows 8
Windows Server
Windows Vista (32 bit)
Windows Vista (64 bit)
Windows XP
|File Size:
|127.00 KB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|Under a minute
|Languages:
|English
|Twitter:
|Click Here
|RSS:
|Click Here
CSVFileView is a simple freeware tool which enables you to view and convert CSV files, even if you don’t have a full-strength spreadsheet around.
The program can open CSV or tab-delimited files, optionally automatically detecting the delimiter and quote characters, and loading some or all of the lines.
The file is displayed in a table, where you’re able to sort, rearrange or hide columns as required.
The program can save your data as a tab or comma-delimited file, an HTML report, or in XML and JSON formats.
Advanced features include filters, giving you more detailed control over the data you’d like to view, and a command-line interface for automating file conversions and other tasks.
Version 2.30:
- Added ‘Quick Filter’ feature (View -> Use Quick Filter or Ctrl+Q). When it’s turned on, you can type a string in the text-box added under the toolbar and CSVFileView will instantly filter the csv table, showing only lines that contain the string you typed.
Subscribers 135
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers