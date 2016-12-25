CSVFileView 2.30

CSVFileView is a simple freeware tool which enables you to view and convert CSV files, even if you don’t have a full-strength spreadsheet around.

The program can open CSV or tab-delimited files, optionally automatically detecting the delimiter and quote characters, and loading some or all of the lines.

The file is displayed in a table, where you’re able to sort, rearrange or hide columns as required.

The program can save your data as a tab or comma-delimited file, an HTML report, or in XML and JSON formats.

Advanced features include filters, giving you more detailed control over the data you’d like to view, and a command-line interface for automating file conversions and other tasks.

Version 2.30: