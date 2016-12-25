CSVFileView 2.30

img3File.png

View CSV files and convert them to HTML, XML, more

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

25 December 2016 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 25-12-2016
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: NirSoft

CSVFileView is a simple freeware tool which enables you to view and convert CSV files, even if you don’t have a full-strength spreadsheet around.

The program can open CSV or tab-delimited files, optionally automatically detecting the delimiter and quote characters, and loading some or all of the lines.

The file is displayed in a table, where you’re able to sort, rearrange or hide columns as required.

The program can save your data as a tab or comma-delimited file, an HTML report, or in XML and JSON formats.

Advanced features include filters, giving you more detailed control over the data you’d like to view, and a command-line interface for automating file conversions and other tasks.

Version 2.30:

  • Added ‘Quick Filter’ feature (View -> Use Quick Filter or Ctrl+Q). When it’s turned on, you can type a string in the text-box added under the toolbar and CSVFileView will instantly filter the csv table, showing only lines that contain the string you typed.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you had an experience with 'CEO fraud'?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel