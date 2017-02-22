CrowdInspect 1.5.0.0

img3File.png

Quickly identify malware running on your PC

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

22 February 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 22-02-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: CrowdStrike

CrowdInspect is a portable tool which uses VirusTotal, Web of Trust and Team Cymru’s Malware Hash Registry to reveal malware which is currently active on your network.

The program is free and very easy to use. Download, unzip and launch CrowdInspect and a table lists every running process with its name, ID, network connection type if any (TCP/ UDP), local and remote ports, IP addresses and more.

Further columns display the VirusTotal and Malware Hash Registry verdict on each process. A WOT column highlights any untrustworthy domains they might be accessing, and an “Inject” column warns you if code injection has been detected for a process (which could be a sign of malware).

If you need to know more about a particular file, then CrowdInspect can display a link to the full VirusTotal report, as well as the Windows Properties dialog. And if you believe you’ve spotted a problem, then there’s an option to kill a particular process. But that’s about it: CrowdInspect may be able to highlight some malware, but getting rid of it will require another tool.

CrowdInspect. Version 1.5.0.0:

CrowdInspect now analyzes all processes, not just those communicating over the network. Uncheck the TCP and UDP buttons to see only those processes not communicating on the network.
Bug fixes, including better parsing of VirtusTotal results.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Would you trust a drone to deliver your post?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel