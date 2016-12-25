CrossOver Mac 16

El Capitan compatible CrossOver Mac is the easiest way to run Microsoft Windows software on your Mac without buying a Windows license, rebooting or using a virtual machine.

CrossOver Mac makes it easy to launch Windows programs natively from the dock, and integrates Mac OS functionality like cross-platform copy & paste and shared file systems to your Windows applications.

CrossOver Mac runs Windows productivity software, utility programs, and games all in one application. And without the overhead of a virtual machine, programs and games can run as fast or faster than they would under a Windows operating system.

16.0.0 CrossOver – December 13, 2016

Application Support:

CrossOver now supports Microsoft Office 2013!

Microsoft Office 2013 can be activated with either an Office 365 subscription or a product key.

Core Technology Improvements:

CrossOver 16 is based on Wine 2.0, with thousands of improvements to Windows compatibility across the board.

CrossOver now supports 64-bit Windows applications, with new bottle templates and 64-bit dependency management.

Bug Fixes:

Quicken 2014-2016 updates will now apply automatically during installation.

Fixed a bug which prevented saving very large files in Microsoft Excel 2010

Fixed a bug which prevented opening hyperlinks from documents in Microsoft Office 2010.

Shell folder links will now be updated when importing bottles into CrossOver from an archive file.

Fixed an audio bug which could cause Blizzard games to emit unwanted noises from the speaker.

Fixed a bug in Tencent QQ which caused the application to hang when adding a new contact.

Rollercoaster Tycoon 2 will display correctly again.